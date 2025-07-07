Police urge public 'not to post misinformation' after death of Dundee scientist Dr Fortune Gomo
Police are urging the public “not to speculate or post misinformation online” following the death of a scientist in Dundee that has prompted a murder investigation.
Officers were called to a report that a woman had been seriously injured on the city’s South Road around 4.25pm on Saturday. The woman was treated by paramedics, but pronounced dead at the scene.
On Sunday, police named the victim as Dr Fortune Gomo, 39, who was a mother living in the area. The force said a post-mortem had taken place and Dr Gomo’s death was “now being treated as murder”.
A 20-year-old man was arrested after her death and has been charged in connection.
Kyler Rattray appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court, facing a single charge of murder. No plea was entered and he was remanded in custody. The case is due to call again within eight days.
In a statement released on Monday, local police said they were “acutely aware” of misinformation being shared on social media.
Police urged the public not to speculate on the circumstances or post anything that could compromise a future court case and bring “further distress to Fortune’s family”.
Chief superintendent Nicola Russell, Dundee local police commander, said Dr Gomo’s death has “caused shock” in Dundee.
She said senior officers had met with representatives from the local community to provide reassurance and support.
Superintendent Russell said: “Given that legal proceedings are now under way, I am very limited in what I can say regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident, particularly any motive.
“Our enquiries are continuing and we are confident ... there is no wider threat to the public. Working with partners to tackle violence and make Scotland's communities safe for all women and girls is a priority for Police Scotland.
Officers urge public ‘not to speculate’ on the circumstances
“I am also acutely aware of misinformation being shared on social media and would urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances or post anything which could compromise a future court case and bring further distress to Fortune's family.
“We have increased our patrols in the area, so you will see more officers out on the streets of Dundee. I would encourage anyone with any concerns at all to speak with those officers.
“I would also like to ask anyone who was in the South Road area of Dundee around 4.25pm on Saturday and who may have information to please come forward.”
Earlier, tributes were paid to the “exceptional” scientist, who worked for Scottish Water. She started her job less than six months ago and was praised as a “highly valued” colleague.
Dr Gomo had studied in Scotland and Zimbabwe and was also a mother.
She had graduated from the National University of Science and Technology, in Zimbabwe, and obtained a PhD in geography and environmental science from the University of Dundee, according to social media.
Professor Simon Parsons, director of environment planning and assurance at Scottish Water, said: “Everyone at Scottish Water, where Dr Fortune Gomo worked, is shocked and saddened by her death and we send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.
“Fortune was an exceptional scientist and a senior service planner in our water resources planning section based in Dundee where, having joined us in February, she had already become a highly valued and respected member of our team.
“We are supporting her colleagues at Scottish Water following this incident.”
Witnesses and anyone with information on the incident have been asked to contact the force on 101, quoting incident number 2283 of July 5. Members of the public can also speak to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.