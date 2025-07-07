Dr Fortune Gomo’s death is being treated as murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are urging the public “not to speculate or post misinformation online” following the death of a scientist in Dundee that has prompted a murder investigation.

Officers were called to a report that a woman had been seriously injured on the city’s South Road around 4.25pm on Saturday. The woman was treated by paramedics, but pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 20-year-old man was arrested after her death and has been charged in connection.

Kyler Rattray appeared in private at Dundee Sheriff Court, facing a single charge of murder. No plea was entered and he was remanded in custody. The case is due to call again within eight days.

In a statement released on Monday, local police said they were “acutely aware” of misinformation being shared on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police urged the public not to speculate on the circumstances or post anything that could compromise a future court case and bring “further distress to Fortune’s family”.

Dr Fortune Gomo, whose death in Dundee is being investigated as a murder | Police Scotland/PA Wire

Chief superintendent Nicola Russell, Dundee local police commander, said Dr Gomo’s death has “caused shock” in Dundee.

She said senior officers had met with representatives from the local community to provide reassurance and support.

Superintendent Russell said: “Given that legal proceedings are now under way, I am very limited in what I can say regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident, particularly any motive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our enquiries are continuing and we are confident ... there is no wider threat to the public. Working with partners to tackle violence and make Scotland's communities safe for all women and girls is a priority for Police Scotland.

Officers urge public ‘not to speculate’ on the circumstances

“I am also acutely aware of misinformation being shared on social media and would urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances or post anything which could compromise a future court case and bring further distress to Fortune's family.

“We have increased our patrols in the area, so you will see more officers out on the streets of Dundee. I would encourage anyone with any concerns at all to speak with those officers.

“I would also like to ask anyone who was in the South Road area of Dundee around 4.25pm on Saturday and who may have information to please come forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, tributes were paid to the “exceptional” scientist, who worked for Scottish Water. She started her job less than six months ago and was praised as a “highly valued” colleague.

Dr Gomo had studied in Scotland and Zimbabwe and was also a mother.

She had graduated from the National University of Science and Technology, in Zimbabwe, and obtained a PhD in geography and environmental science from the University of Dundee, according to social media.

Professor Simon Parsons, director of environment planning and assurance at Scottish Water, said: “Everyone at Scottish Water, where Dr Fortune Gomo worked, is shocked and saddened by her death and we send our deepest sympathies to her family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fortune was an exceptional scientist and a senior service planner in our water resources planning section based in Dundee where, having joined us in February, she had already become a highly valued and respected member of our team.

“We are supporting her colleagues at Scottish Water following this incident.”