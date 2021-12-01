Police seize drugs worth over £200k in Aberdeen

Heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine was recovered following the search at Craigevar Terrace on Tuesday, 30 November.
A 55-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery.
He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 1 December.
Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: "We are committed to disrupting the illegal and harmful supply of drugs in our communities in the North East. We will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.
“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or connected criminality in your area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”