Police search for owner of 'neatly folded' clothing found on clifftop

A pair of white trainers and black Adidas jogging bottoms were found “neatly folded” around 5.30pm on Sunday at an area known as The Trinkie at South Head, Wick, close to the town’s outdoor swimming pool.
The items had been left there earlier that afternoon.
An extensive search of the area was carried out by police officers, HM Coastguard from Wick, Scrabster and Duncansby and a RNLI crew, with no trace of anyone found. Teams were stood down around 9.30pm.
The owner of the clothing is still unknown and officers are keen to find him so that his welfare can be confirmed.
Anyone with information on the owner of the clothing, or if they have concerns about someone they have been unable to contact, is being urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2681 of April 2.