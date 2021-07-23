Police Scotland urges public to name and shame Portobello troublemakers

Six arrests were made after gangs of youths caused trouble in the area last Sunday.

A pizzeria was forced to shut early due to the “intimidating” behaviour of large groups of teenagers, with reports of bottles and a flare being thrown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Civerinos Prom Slice told of the carnage employees faced, including a youth throwing a two-litre glass bottle towards a child on a deckchair.

Police have increased their presence on Portobello Beach following various incidents of anti-social behaviour on the promenade. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

A mounted horse unit was among the extra raft of officers drafted in to patrol in Portobello this week, along with the local community policing team.

Officers are now calling on members of the public to play a part in tackling the issue.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “There will be a significant police presence in Portobello dealing with anti-social behaviour and disorder.

“If you’re aware of anyone planning to travel to the area to cause issues call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Extensive inquiries have been conducted in the lead up to the arrests and remain ongoing, Police Scotland said.

Evening News readers have made their views known about the “frightening” behaviour.

Jackie Wright said: “I was at Porty on Saturday after 7pm for what I thought would be a leisurely walk with my grandchildren.

“It was quite frightening with all these gangs of youngsters, most underage, drinking. I thought it was against the law to drink outside but perhaps I may be wrong. We just left.”

Steven Alexander Halloren said: “Such a shame. It’s like all the yobs have been descending on Porty recently.”

Ewelina Siembor wrote: “Sun and alcohol – it's a bad combination.”

Alex Murphy Vickers added: “When I was a kid, you’d get a smack for behaving like that – can’t do that now in case you ‘hurt their feelings’.

“Parents need to actually raise their kids not to behave like thugs or get fined for it if the kids are under-18.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.