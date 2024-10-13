The robbery happened on Friday

Detectives are appealing for information after a 92-year-old man was threatened and robbed at an address on Saxe Coburg Street in Edinburgh.

Around 9.10pm on Friday, 11 October, a man entered the property, threatened the 92-year-old male occupant, and stole a quantity of cash before leaving in an unknown direction,

The suspect is described as a white male, mid 30s to 40s, of average build and clean shaven. He was wearing a long knee-length dark blue jacket with large white writing down the front and a dark grey baseball cap.

Detective Sergeant Martin Smith of Corstorphine CID said: “Thankfully the victim was not injured during the robbery however it was still a very distressing experience for him.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information or who thinks they may have seen a man matching the description to contact us.

“We are also keen for any local residents with private CCTV or possible dashcam footage to come forward.