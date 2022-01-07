Police Scotland said from Monday, more than 300 specialist officers will be temporarily sent into local policing divisions, alongside 258 probationary constables.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said the force is "working hard to maximise the availability of officers and staff in frontline duties.”

He added: "Omicron is having a significant effect on the country and Police Scotland is included in that.

"As a national service we can quickly flex resources and move people to where they are needed and respond to increased demand and high absence levels.”

Police Scotland said the use of probationers and specialist officers had been successful both earlier in the pandemic and during the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Last month it emerged 140 probationers were sent to the city, some with as little as three weeks' training.

