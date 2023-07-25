All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Police Scotland postpones bringing in ban on beards

A new clean-shaven policy that was being considered by Police Scotland will be postponed and reviewed in 12 months’ time
By Katrine Bussey
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST
 Comment

Police Scotland is postponing the implementation of a ban on beards, with the force saying it will review the position in 12 months.

It comes after reports that legal action was being considered against the plan to ban beards for frontline staff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Speirs said the decision had been taken in the wake of further health and safety advice and after “listening to the lived experience of our people”. The ban was originally proposed to allow frontline officers and staff to wear close-fitting, medical grade FFP3 facemasks.

The clean shaven policy has been postponed by Police Scotland. Picture: John DevlinThe clean shaven policy has been postponed by Police Scotland. Picture: John Devlin
The clean shaven policy has been postponed by Police Scotland. Picture: John Devlin

It was reported to be due to come in at the end of May, but Mr Speirs confirmed: “We have postponed implementation of the policy having sought further health and safety advice and after listening to the lived experience of our people.”

He added: “I am very grateful to all divisions, staff associations and unions who provided valuable feedback during the consultation phase. Postponing implementation allows further examination of the evidence base for a policy which is proportionate and justifies change, particularly where that change has a significant impact on officers and staff.

“This work will be reviewed in 12 months to ensure we reach an agreed position on a policy which has the health and safety of our people at its core.”

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.