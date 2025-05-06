Police Scotland officer convicted of sexually assaulting colleagues

Police Constable Craig Glen was convicted at Glasgow Sheriff Court earlier on Tuesday.

A police officer in Glasgow has been convicted of sexually assaulting colleagues while on duty.

Craig Glen, a 37-year-old police constable, was found guilty of two sexual assault charges at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday. He was also convicted of communicating indecently with the same officers.

Police Scotland has issued a statement on the officer in question

Glen’s sentencing was deferred until June, pending background reports. He has also been added to the sex offenders’ register.

Police Scotland is set to begin misconduct hearings regarding Glen now that his criminal case has concluded.

Chief Superintendent Helen Harrison, head of Police Scotland’s Professional Standards Department, said: “Craig Glen’s actions go against everything Police Scotland stands for.

“Our thoughts are with the victims in this case, and I hope this conviction provides them with some measure of closure. I commend their strength in reporting these crimes and bringing this individual to justice.

“We understand how difficult it can be to report these kinds of offences, particularly when the perpetrator is a police officer. We want the public to be reassured that all reports are thoroughly investigated, no matter when the offending took place or who is involved.”

She added: ”All officers are bound by our Standards of Professional Behaviour, which apply on and off duty. Any instance where an officer fails to uphold our standards will be investigated and appropriate action taken.