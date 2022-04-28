Police Scotland now involved with investigation into cricket racism allegations

An interim report revealed that disclosures in relation to racism had been passed on to independent lawyers or Police Scotland to investigate.

The review has also unearthed claims of misogyny and other governance issues.

Consultancy firm Plan4Sport was appointed by sportscotland, the national agency for sport, to begin conducting the review in December last year.

The move came after former Scotland players Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh alleged governing body Cricket Scotland was “institutionally racist”.

Staff and consultants working on the review have spoken to more than 200 people, including international players, and several hundred more have taken part in anonymous online survey.

Louise Tideswell, the managing director of Plan4Sport, said: “We know that coming forward and sharing experiences can be incredibly difficult, so we are very grateful to those who have done so.

“Our team has now listened to, and engaged with, hundreds of people, and where appropriate, action has already been taken.

“That has included referrals to Children First, Police Scotland as well as HR and legal experts, to ensure that people’s disclosures are investigated fully and that appropriate action is taken immediately, where needed, rather than waiting to report racism at the end of the review.

“Plan4Sport will continue to report incidents of racism until the review has concluded in late July 2022.

“We want to be clear that the role of Plan4Sport is to carry out this review into the allegations of racism within cricket in Scotland. We are continuing our work in this area, and it remains our most pressing priority.

“However, it is also our role to signpost to specialists where it is applicable.

“Having talked with so many people, the review has surfaced other issues including misogyny, leadership, and governance concerns.

“These issues will be reported separately at a later date and do not detract in any way from the focus of the review specifically into racism.”

Plan4Sport has already completed a review of Cricket Scotland’s policies and procedures and outlined a plan that will be implemented in association with a legal firm.

Cricket Scotland interim chair Sue Strachan said: “We welcome this update and are keen to see the initial recommendations to allow us to take action and some immediate steps.

“Rebuilding trust is a key priority for us and we have begun to reach out to those who have been directly affected by racism in the sport. We accept that we have a lot of work to do and we want to move forward.”

Sportscotland chief executive Stewart Harris added: “We understand that sharing experiences can be difficult and even traumatic.

“It takes courage and bravery and I want to personally thank each and every person who has taken the step of coming forward and engaging with the review.