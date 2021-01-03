Police Scotland launch new online form to report those breaching Level 4 coronavirus rules

Since Boxing Day, the entirety of mainland Scotland has been in Level 4, the country’s most stringent tier of Covid lockdown restrictions.

Under this tier, house visits are banned, and a maximum of six people from two households can meet outdoors. Also forbidden is non-essential travel into or out of the level 4 area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Scots can report everything from large gatherings to members of the public not wearing face coverings or businesses not following the rules.

Police Scotland toook to social media to urge the public not to call 101 or 999 to report Covid-19 breaches, tweeting: “Don't call 101 or 999 for guidance on #COVID19 restrictions. Misuse of 101 and 999 could cost lives.

“You can report an ongoing breach of COVID-19 restrictions in Scotland using our online form...”

Chief Superintendent Roddy Newbigging said: “An online form is already available to allow the public to report lower level complaints and help ease the demand on our 101 and 999 services.

“A separate form has now been introduced which people can use to report ongoing breaches of coronavirus regulations in Scotland.

Police Scotland have launched a form to report anyone breaching Covid-19 restrictions.

“We would always encourage anyone to contact the police if they have concerns that someone is breaking the law, but people shouldn’t have to do that.

“People shouldn't have to call about their neighbours because everyone should be taking responsibility to do the right thing to help stop the spread of coronavirus.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.