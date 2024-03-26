Police Scotland dogs which can sniff out digital devices to join fight against crime

Police Scotland is training dogs to search out digital devices hidden by criminals.

The digital evidence detection dogs are undergoing a training of up to eight weeks by three handlers and then will be used to sniff out concealed devices such as phones and tablets.

The trainee dogs include: Zen, a rescue springer spaniel; Xena, a springer spaniel and Labrador cross; and Max, a springer spaniel and cocker spaniel cross who was handed in by the previous owners who wanted him to have an active home.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Freeburn and digital evidence detection dog Zen. Photo: Police Scotland/PA Wire

The two other new recruits are: Pip, a Malinois and Australian shepherd cross who was also handed in by a member of the public; and a Labrador, Willow.

Assistant Chief Constable Andy Freeburn said: “It is now extremely common for a digital device to be used in criminal activity, which is then concealed by the perpetrator to hide incriminating evidence.

“People and businesses are spending more and more time online and criminals will use any means available to them to exploit vulnerabilities and any method at their disposal.

“Digital devices are becoming smaller in size and those involved in criminal activity are becoming more adept at hiding them.

“Searches by humans can be limited and the dogs will provide an additional capability which makes finding hidden devices easier.

“Police Scotland is committed to keeping everyone safe and this addition to our search capabilities will ensure there is no hiding place for criminals, even in the digital world.

“The training of the dogs takes between six and eight weeks and, when complete, (the dogs) will be an invaluable resource to assist our officers and staff search for evidence.”

The new recruits will add to Police Scotland’s canine team which includes dogs which can search for drugs, explosives, cash, firearms, human remains and blood.

The force said a digital evidence, detection dog from another force had been used in searches in Scotland before – finding several sim cards – involved in the recent conviction of a paedophile.

Benjamin Young, from Argyll and Bute, was jailed for 12 years last week with an order for lifelong restriction imposed after being convicted in December of dozens of sexual offences against children, including rape, sexual assault and taking and distributing child abuse images.

Mobile phones were seized from the chef’s home and nearly 20,000 indecent images and videos were found.