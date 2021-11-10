Police confirmed the identity of Mr Lauder, the pedestrian who died following the fatal crash which occurred on Friday, November 5.

Mr Lauder was hit by a white MAN box van on the A823 near the M90 junction 2, in Rosyth, at around 1.30am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 59-year-old driver of the van was uninjured in the crash.

Sergeant Colin Morrison, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts continue to be with Mr Lauder’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“I’d ask anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dash cam footage of either the van or Mr Lauder before the collision happened, to provide any relevant information to officers at the earliest opportunity.”

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 0154 of 5 November 2021.

Police are appealing for witnesses, after a Rosyth man was killed in a fatal crash last Friday.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.