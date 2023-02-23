Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone is to stand down in the summer after five years in charge, he told a Scottish Police Authority meeting.

He told a board meeting of the Scottish Police Authority in Glasgow: “I have decided to retire from the office of Chief Constable later this year. I will retire from policing in the summer.”

Mr Livingstone had been appointed as chief constable in 2018 on a permanent basis, having been the officer in temporary charge to that point.

He has been the force’s third chief constable since its formation in 2013.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone

A former officer with Lothian and Borders Police, Mr Livingstone worked as a solicitor before joining the police and also had a spell as a footballer with Raith Rovers.