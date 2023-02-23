He told a board meeting of the Scottish Police Authority in Glasgow: “I have decided to retire from the office of Chief Constable later this year. I will retire from policing in the summer.”
Mr Livingstone had been appointed as chief constable in 2018 on a permanent basis, having been the officer in temporary charge to that point.
He has been the force’s third chief constable since its formation in 2013.
A former officer with Lothian and Borders Police, Mr Livingstone worked as a solicitor before joining the police and also had a spell as a footballer with Raith Rovers.
He had replaced Phil Gormley, who quit in February 2018 while the subject of five separate investigations by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) amid allegations of bullying.