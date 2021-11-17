Police said there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Before his death, Mr Cooper lived in the Maryhill area of Glasgow, however, some of his relatives are believed to reside in Ayrshire.

Police have asked anyone who has knowledge of James’ relatives to contact the Administration Department at London Road Police Office, by calling 101 during office hours Monday to Friday or emailing [email protected]

