‘We are concerned for the welfare of this female’

Police were called to reports of the incident on Turnberry Avenue in Dundee at 11.50pm on Saturday

Police have appealed for information after a young woman was seen being carried into a car after a disturbance and driven away.

The woman, who was described as being around 20-years-old, with long black hair and wearing a short white skirt, was carried into a blue or black Range Rover where another man was present.

The car then left the scene, travelling along Balgowan Avenue and Claverhouse Road before last being seen at the Fintry roundabout on the A90.

Inspector Grant McGaughay said: “We are concerned for the welfare of this female, and it’s imperative we trace her to make sure she is safe and well.

“She has been described as around 20 years of age, with long black hair. She was wearing a short white skirt.

“We are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage to find her.

“I’d urge anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward and speak to officers. We’re especially keen for anyone with dashcam or private CCTV to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us.

“If anyone knows more about this vehicle, could help us trace it or those connected to it then please contact us as soon as possible.”