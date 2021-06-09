Police probe theft of copper worth £20k from Kirkcaldy industrial unit

It comes as Police Scotland said on social media they are becoming increasingly aware of the current threat regarding copper and cable thefts, with the value of copper more than double what it was this time last year - driven by increased demand due to the recovering economy post Covid.

Recent organised large scale cable thefts have taken place in both Glasgow and Kirkcaldy.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Kirkcaldy are investigating the theft of copper from an industrial unit in the Mitchelston Drive area, which is believed to have taken place between Wednesday, 7 April, and Wednesday, 28 April. The stolen copper has an estimated value of £15,000-£20,000.

The copper theft took place at an industrial estate in Kirkcaldy. Pic: Google

"Enquiries into the matter are ongoing.”

Police are also investigating the theft of copper piping from a building site in Kingussie in the Highlands on the evening of Friday, June 4, by four men using a white van.

Officers in the north have warned that all copper and cable assets are vulnerable to attack.

Police have urged people to carry out a security review of their assets and to store both new and scrap cable out of sight, and to forensically mark it so it can be traced.

It is also advised, where possible, that valuable assets are covered by CCTV and adequate lighting.

