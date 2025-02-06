Police probe deliberate fire at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court as building is closed

Police are probing a fire which was started deliberately at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court - forcing the closure of the building.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened in the early hours of the morning, sparking a response from the emergency services. Police cordoned off part of the Town Square as fire crews dealt with the incident at the front door. They spent more than two hours at the scene at the entrance to the Whytescauseway building after being called out around 5:00am. Police say the fire was started deliberately. The blaze caused some charring to the entrance.

All court business was put on hold with criminal cases transferred to the nearby court annexe at the police station at nearby St Brycedale Avenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service confirmed the court was closed. and will not re-open until Monday.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court

“The main building in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court is closed today,” it said. “All criminal business will call at Kirkcaldy Annexe. Anyone coming to court today should attend there. Civil business will be dealt with remotely and, if not possible, will be allocated a new hearing date.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4:50am we were made aware of a door on fire at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. The fire is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.