Police probe attack on Scottish mum, 24, who later died on Tenerife holiday with baby daughter

Police are investigating an attack on a mother who later died while on holiday in Tenerife.

Megan Brannan from Motherwell in North Lanarkshire died while on holiday with family on October 14.

Tributes have been posted on Facebook to the 24-year-old whose daughter celebrated her first birthday last month.

The Scottish Sun has reported investigators are considering whether Ms Brannan's death could be linked to an attack on September 5 in Chester Crescent in her hometown.

A Police Scotland spokesman said inquiries are ongoing into the assault.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman: "We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Tenerife and our staff are in contact with the Spanish authorities."