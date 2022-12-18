A woman who died in a suspected hit and run in Dunipace, near Denny, has been named by police

April Mitchell, 53, was discovered on the A872 Denny to Stirling road at Avonside Drive in the early hours of Thursday, December 15. The woman, who is from the Dunipace area, was a pedestrian and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for over 24 as police carried out enquiries. They are still appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

Inspector Stephen Quinn said: “Our investigation to identify the vehicle involved and the full circumstances remains ongoing, and we continue to appeal to anyone with information to come forward. “Our thoughts remain with April’s family and friends at this terrible time.“Anyone with information, or potential dashcam or CCTV footage, is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0071 of December 15, 2022.”

April Mitchell who was killed in a suspected hit and run in Dunipace on December 15

