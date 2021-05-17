Police name Scottish pensioner killed in road crash

Police Scotland has named a pensioner who was killed in a crash last week.

Stanley Morrison, from Macduff, died after a road accident on the A950 Mintlaw to New Pitsligo Road, Aberdeenshire at around 5:50pm on Friday, May 14.

He was 83 years old.

The crash also involved a second man, who was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment of serious injuries.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of Aberdeenshire Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who has tragically died.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has any information surrounding the crash to get in contact with police.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2744 of Friday, 14 May, 2021.”

