Police name Scottish pensioner killed in road crash

Stanley Morrison, from Macduff, died after a road accident on the A950 Mintlaw to New Pitsligo Road, Aberdeenshire at around 5:50pm on Friday, May 14.

He was 83 years old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash also involved a second man, who was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment of serious injuries.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of Aberdeenshire Road Policing, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who has tragically died.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who has any information surrounding the crash to get in contact with police.

“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2744 of Friday, 14 May, 2021.”

Stanley Morrison, from Macduff, died after a road accident on the A950 Mintlaw to New Pitsligo Road, Aberdeenshire at around 5:50pm on Friday, May 14.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.