The attempted robbery and theft happened on the morning of Saturday November, 13.

Police say that around 9.40 am, a man armed with a weapon threatened and demanded money from staff working at a beauty salon in North Vennel, Lanark. Despite the threats, no money was given to the man.

He then made his way to a nearby supermarket in North Vennel, from where he stole a poppy appeal tin, before fleeing through Brewery Close onto the High Street.

Police describe the suspect as being white, in his 30s, 5ft 8, and of slim build. On the morning of the incident, he was seen wearing a black beanie hat, black material mask, dark waterproof jacket and dark jogging bottoms with a white logo on the left thigh.

Detective Chris Smith, Wishaw CID, said: "I would appeal to anyone who was either in North Vennel or on the High Street this morning between 9.30 and 9.50, who may have seen this man in the area to get in touch. I'd also ask motorists to check their dash-cam footage in case they have captured the suspect.

" Anyone with information can contact officers at Wishaw Police Station via 101. Please quote reference number 1177 of 13 November, 2021, when calling. Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

