Police launch murder probe after death of woman in Aberdeen

Police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a 58-year-old woman in Aberdeen.

By Katrine Bussey
Monday, 4th April 2022, 5:38 pm
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 5:38 pm

Officers were called out to the scene at about 5.30pm on Sunday, after reports that the woman and a 26-year-old-man had been injured.

However, emergency services discovered the woman was dead on arrival.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a stable condition.

Loirston Street, Torry, where a woman died and a man was left injuried. (Image: Google)

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, Police Scotland said.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and there will be a significant police presence and activity in the area whilst we carry out our investigation into this incident.

“This would appear to have be an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community.”

He urged anyone in the area at the time who heard or saw anything to contact Police Scotland on 101.

