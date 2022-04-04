Officers were called out to the scene at about 5.30pm on Sunday, after reports that the woman and a 26-year-old-man had been injured.

However, emergency services discovered the woman was dead on arrival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a stable condition.

Loirston Street, Torry, where a woman died and a man was left injuried. (Image: Google)

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, Police Scotland said.

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and there will be a significant police presence and activity in the area whilst we carry out our investigation into this incident.

“This would appear to have be an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community.”

He urged anyone in the area at the time who heard or saw anything to contact Police Scotland on 101.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.