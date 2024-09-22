Police launch manhunt after girl, 14, sexually assaulted in ‘extremely traumatic’ ordeal
Police are investigating after a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a wooded area.
The man, who was around 6ft tall, assaulted her in an area behind Miller Street in Coatbridge at around 8pm on Friday evening.
Police are appealing for information about the incident in the North Lanarkshire town.
The man was wearing red Adidas Gazelle trainers.
Detective Sergeant Alan Gardner said: “This was an extremely traumatic ordeal for the victim and it is vital that we identify and trace the man responsible.
“This happened close to a relatively busy area and we are asking anyone who saw a man matching this above description, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4299 of Friday, 20 September, 2024.”