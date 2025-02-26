The man and the woman were both taken to hospital after the assault.

Police are investigating an assault of a man and woman within a South Lanarkshire home on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to Mill Street in Rutherglen around 12.55pm after receiving reports of an injured woman, according to STV reports.

Police say enquiries are ongoing | TSPL

The woman, 32, and a man, 33, had both been attacked and were taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, we were called to a report of a 32-year-old woman injured on Mill Street, Rutherglen, after being seriously assaulted within a house on nearby Landemer Drive. A 33- year-old man was also assaulted.

“They have both been taken by ambulance to hospital.