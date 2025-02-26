Rutherglen assault: Police launch manhunt after couple attacked in home

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie

Engagement Editor

Published 26th Feb 2025, 07:57 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 08:00 BST
The man and the woman were both taken to hospital after the assault.

Police are investigating an assault of a man and woman within a South Lanarkshire home on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to Mill Street in Rutherglen around 12.55pm after receiving reports of an injured woman, according to STV reports.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police say enquiries are ongoingPolice say enquiries are ongoing
Police say enquiries are ongoing | TSPL

The woman, 32, and a man, 33, had both been attacked and were taken to hospital.

READ MORE: New Gaelic legislation will outlive dying communities, warns expert

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.55pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, we were called to a report of a 32-year-old woman injured on Mill Street, Rutherglen, after being seriously assaulted within a house on nearby Landemer Drive. A 33- year-old man was also assaulted.

“They have both been taken by ambulance to hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

Related topics:STVPolice ScotlandEmergency servicesSouth LanarkshireHospital
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice