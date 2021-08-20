Police launch investigation after badger found nailed to tree in Wales

Police are investigating after the animal, protected under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992, was found by a walker in Nantglyn, Denbigh, on Wednesday.

A force spokesman said the badger had been nailed to a tree by its feet and was found hanging at a height of about 10ft (3m).

PC Richard Smith, of the Rural Crime Team, said: “We can’t yet confirm the cause of death, but we have submitted the body for a post-mortem.

“Incredibly, badger persecution is still practised in North Wales and we will continue to work with partners in tackling abhorrent incidents such as these.”

