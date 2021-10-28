At around 9.30pm on Wednesday October 27, a man was found seriously injured on River Street in Ayr.

Emergency services attended, and the man was taken to Crosshouse Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Stuart Lipsett, of Ayr Criminal Investigations Department, said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this attack and we are appealing for information to help trace those responsible.

“I would ask if you were in the George Street or Limonds Wynd area at the time of the incident and saw the injured man or anyone acting suspicious, that you come forward and speak to police.

“If there are any motorists with dashcam footage that could assist with our enquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3967 of 27 October. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Emergency services attended the scene of an attempted murder in Ayr last night.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.