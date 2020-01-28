Police investigating shooting in which dog was killed to use online witness portal for first time

Police investigating a shooting in which a dog was killed and a man injured are using an online portal for witnesses for the first time.

A gang carrying a firearm and a bladed weapon chased the man through a housing estate during the targeted attack in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.

Four men, who may have been wearing balaclavas, drove into Brunswick Gardens in a silver Ford Focus at around 6.55pm on Thursday January 23.

Three men got out of the car, chased the 27-year-old man and a weapon was fired.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious but not life-threatening injuries to his back and has since been released from hospital.

A 52-year-old woman who had been walking her dog suffered a minor injury to her hand.

Police said her dog, a white Maltichon called Henry, "died as a result of the firearm being discharged".

Officers investigating the incident are using the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP), a website that allows people to send information, reports, images and video footage directly to the major incident teams based at the Scottish Crime Campus.

It is the first time the MIPP has been used by Police Scotland since its official launch on January 6 this year.

Police are keen to gather information about the silver Ford Focus that was found burnt out at Fannyside Mill, Moore Road, at Forest Road near Blackthorn Roundabout around 7.55pm the same night. The partial registration plate is 67 ZKZ.

Detective Chief Inspector Gillian Grant, senior investigating officer, said: "Our inquiries so far have led us to believe the car may have been in the area prior to the incident taking place.

"I would appeal to the public who remember seeing the car or a car matching that description being driven erratically after the incident to contact us.

"If anyone has dashcam footage, please check it and send any relevant footage to us via the online portal."

She added: "It is rare for a member of the public to be caught up in this and I would reiterate how important it is for people to come forward and help us trace the people responsible.

"If anyone has any relevant information about this incident, please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 3095 of 23 January 2020 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

The suspects are described as wearing dark clothing.

• The online portal can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT19S01-PO1