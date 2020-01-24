Police seek witnesses after two people are injured and a dog killed in firearms incident in Cumbernauld

Police are seeking witnesses after two people were injured and a dog killed in a suspected targeted attack involving firearms in Cumbernauld.

The incident, which happened at around 6.55pm on Thursday 23 January and saw armed police dispatched to the scene, involved four men in a silver Ford Focus and ended with a fifth man being hospitalised in what officers believe to be a targeted attack.

The 27-year-old was chased by three of the men, who are described as wearing dark clothing and possibly balaclavas, after they got out of the car and fired a firearm in his direction. The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious but not life-threatening injuries to his back.

A 52-year-old woman who had been walking her dog suffered a minor injury to her hand, however, her dog, a white Maltichon called Henry, died as a result of the firearm being discharged.

The silver Ford Focus was later found burnt out Fannyside Mill, Moore Road, at Forrest Road near to Blackthorn Roundabout around 7.55pm the same night. The partial registration plate found on the vehicle was 67 ZKZ.

Senior investigating officer detective chief inspector Gillian Grant described the incident as "completely reckless", she said: "This was completely reckless and the fact this happened in a residential street shows the suspects had a complete disregard for the safety of the public.

"A woman who was simply walking her dog has been left absolutely devastated. There is an increased police presence in the area and reassurance patrols will be carried out. A team of detectives will be conducting CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.

"I would appeal to the public to contact us with any relevant information about this attack because this behaviour cannot be allowed to happen in our communities.

I would ask specifically if anyone witnessed the attack or saw a silver Ford Focus shortly before or after the incident to contact us. Also could I appeal to anyone driving in the Eastfield Road and Dullater Road area last night around 6.55pm to check dashcam footage and contact us."

• Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3095 of 23 January 2020, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111