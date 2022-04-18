Numerous outlets reported alleged sectarian and anti-Catholic signing, with The Scottish Sun publishing footage of Rangers fans pushing and shoving police and singing offensive chants.

The footage appears to show fans singing ‘F*** the Pope’ along with a host of anti-Catholic and sectarian singing.

Police, who were escorting the large group of Rangers fans to the stadium ahead of kick off in the interest of public safety are now investigating adding that all forms of hate crime and sectarianism are "completely unacceptable" .

Police officers speak to a member of the security team ahead of the Scottish Cup semi final match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Sunday April 17, 2022.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Divisional Commander for Greater Glasgow said: "The Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Sunday 17 April was a large and complex operation that involved officers working with a range of partners across the country to ensure the match went ahead safely and with minimal disruption to the wider public.

“Police Scotland had a proportionate plan in place to support the event and to deal swiftly with acts of violence, disorder and anti-social behaviour.

“Prior to kick off a group of Rangers supporters were escorted to the stadium. The focus of the policing operation at this time was public safety and the quick movement away from an area where there was a high risk of disorder between supporter groups.

“Video evidence footage was taken at that time and enquiries are now ongoing into alleged sectarian and anti-Catholic singing from those being escorted.

“Anti-Catholic and indeed all forms of hate crime are completely unacceptable and today’s events again remind us of the ongoing challenges we have in some parts of Scotland with sectarianism.

“Police Scotland must of course play its part in a wider and joined up response and I expect arrests to be made following today’s match.”

Rangers beat Celtic 2-1 after extra time to reach the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.