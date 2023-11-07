Police investigate alleged assault of poppy-seller during pro-Palestinian rally in Edinburgh's Waverley Station

The alleged attack was said to have happened on Saturday

The attack was said to have happened during the protest at Waverley. Picture PA

Police are investigating an alleged assault on a veteran selling poppies at a station during a pro-Palestinian rally.

Jim Henderson, 78, told the Scottish Daily Mail he was punched as he tried to leave Waverley Station in Edinburgh before being helped by railway staff. It came as hundreds of protesters filled the station on Saturday in a demonstration against the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman called the alleged attack “repulsive”.

Signals veteran Jim Henderson. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Mr Henderson, who told a national newspaper he served in the Royal Corps of Signals, 32 Signal Regiment in Northern Ireland, claimed the assault happened during the rally while he ran a Poppyscotland stall at the station.

He said: “I was getting shoved backwards, in danger of falling, and one of them stood on my foot and split my toe. I thought I had got to get the money out of here. So I went down, and as I bent down someone punched me in the back. And then I got another punch in my side.”

He said he managed to get up and was helped by three women wearing red railway uniforms. “I’ve never known anything like it,” he said.

British Transport Police Assistant Chief Constable Sean O’Callaghan said: “Detectives from British Transport Police are investigating a reported assault at Edinburgh Waverley Station on Saturday, November 4. The incident occurred at approximately 3.30pm during a demonstration at the station.

“Detectives have been investigating the incident since it was reported to police on November 4.”

A Poppyscotland spokesperson said: “While we respect the rights of people to protest within the law, the safety and welfare of our volunteers is of paramount importance. One of our volunteers was infringed upon when trying to clear his stall to depart at the usual time of 3.30pm at Waverley Station on Saturday, November 4.

“Our volunteer is safe and well, and we thank those that took the time to escort him out of the station.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s official spokesman said: “This was a repulsive act. Mr Henderson, like all our veterans, has made huge sacrifices for our country.

“We are confident the police will treat this incident very seriously and use the full force of the law available to them.”

Further pressure has meanwhile been applied to Metropolitan Police chief Sir Mark Rowley to ban a “provocative and disrespectful” pro-Palestinian march on Armistice Day.

The Met has urged the march organisers to “urgently reconsider” the event in London on Saturday because of a growing risk of violence, but the pro-Palestinian coalition behind it have refused to call it off.

The Met could request the power to ban the event under section 13 of the Public Order Act 1986, but that would only apply if there was the threat of “serious public disorder”, which could not be controlled by other measures.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Government would “carefully consider” any application to prevent the march.