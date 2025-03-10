Paw patrol: Police in the Western Isles reveal their latest recruit Police Dog Viv
Police in the Western Isles have unveiled their latest recruit - Police Dog Viv, a 20-month-old Cocker Spaniel.
Viv, along with handler PC Calum Macdonald has just completed training and will soon be helping to keep Stornoway and the Outer Hebrides safe.
Viv is a drugs dogs, trained to search for illegal drugs and react if she finds them. She will be based in Stornoway where she lives with PC Macdonald but will work throughout the Western Isles.
Chief Inspector Jane MacKenzie of Western Isles Command said: "Viv and her handler PC Macdonald are a fantastic addition to the team in Stornoway and will help us keep our community safe.
"Police dogs and animals are a hugely important part of policing and our policing family. They make a vital contribution to keeping people safe and deterring crime across Scotland and beyond.
"Searches by humans can be limited and Viv's enhanced smelling capabilities will make finding concealed drugs easier. She will also be available to schools, colleges and places of work to help deliver anti-drug messaging as well as proactively stopping illegal drugs from reaching our communities."
Outer Hebrides Alcohol and Drug Partnership Chair, Gordon Jamieson, said: "The Outer Hebrides Alcohol and Drug Partnership is delighted to be meeting the costs to facilitate the presence of the drug detection dog and handler here in our islands."We want our community to be a healthy and safe place to live and we had no hesitation in providing support."