The most recent break-in happened at around 6pm on Thursday, December 9, at a property on Innewan Gardens, in the small village of Bankfoot in Perth. Jewellery was stolen from this property.

Three men wearing black masks were seen in the area. Police have said they are also keen to trace a navy blue van, which may have been involved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This incident has been linked to similar break-ins in Dundee. These incidents include a break-in at Clayhills Drive shortly after midnight on Wednesday, December 8, one in Fitzgerald Way on Tuesday, December 7, between 4pm and 8pm, and one in Newhall Gardens between 5pm and 7pm on Sunday, December 5.

Detective Sharon Swankie, of Dundee CID, said: “These break-ins involved the theft of high value items, including jewellery and cash, and we are investigating if these incidents are linked.

“We are advising people to review their home security measures, to leave lights on where possible and make sure that any alarms or CCTV are in working order. In the meantime there will be ongoing focused patrols while our enquiries continue.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to get in touch. Any detail, no matter how small, could help with our investigation. Likewise, if you have dash-cam footage that shows anything suspicious, that could also assist with our enquiries, so please contact us.”

Police are investigating a series of break-ins - the most recent of which occurred at a property in Innewan Gardens, Perth.

Police have asked anyone who can help to contact them on 101, quoting incident numbers 2691 of 9/12/21 (Innewan Gardens), 0057 of 8/12/21 (Clayhills Drive), 3147 of 7/12/21 (William Fitzgerald Way), and 3032 of 5/12/21 (Newhall Gardens). Alternatively a call can be made anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.