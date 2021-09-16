The Country Grand Orange Lodge of Glasgow are planning a march on Saturday in the city, with several protests to the procession planned along their route.

Police in Glasgow have asked that people behave “safely, responsibly and respectfully" adding that they will be investigating any antisocial or offensive behaviour including hate crimes, drunkeness and disorder.

They have said this behaviour will be dealt with “swiftly and proportionately” with follow up investigations launched if necessary.

Police in Glasgow release statement ahead of Saturday's Orange march

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, Divisional Commander of Police Scotland's Greater Glasgow Police Division commented: “Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do.

“This means we are committed to supporting the human rights of individuals and groups who wish to assemble, balanced against the rights of the wider community and ensuring the safety of everyone involved.

"We are asking all those attending the County Grand Orange Lodge of Glasgow processions, either as a participant or supporter, to do so safely, responsibly and respectfully.

"We would urge the large majority who behave in the right way and know there is no place for poor behaviours or hate, to influence those around you to ensure the day is remembered for the right reasons, and passes peacefully.

"Our large policing operation will be focused on public safety and doing all we can with partners to reduce disruption to the wider community.

"We will however not tolerate offensive behaviour, including hate crimes, drunkenness and disorder and such behaviours, will be dealt with swiftly and proportionately.

"Where this is not possible during the event, we will launch follow-up investigations as necessary.

"We are aware that there may be those who wish to protest on the day against particular locations the processions will pass.

"We continue to work with these groups to ensure their rights are protected and would again urge everyone to show tolerance, and respect the rights of others."​

