Police release image of man following incident at Celtic v AZ Alkmaar match

Police are continuing to investigate an incident of culpable and reckless conduct that occurred during the match between Celtic and AZ Alkmaar.

A smoke grenade style device was thrown from the crowd at around 9.05pm during a the UEFA Europa League match on Wednesday, 18 August, 2021.

Officers have released an image of a man that they believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

Police are appealing for information

In issuing the appeal, Constable Daniel Brady of the Greater Glasgow Divisional Violence Reduction Unit said: “We believe this man may have information which could help our enquiries so I would urge anyone with information to come forward.”