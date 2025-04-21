Police hunt vandals after 'very old and important' high street statue snapped in half

The statue on Dunfermline High Street has been described by police as “very old and important”.

Police are hunting vandals who snapped a “very old and important” statue in half in Fife.

The Mercat Cross statue on Dunfermline High Street was badly damaged overnight on Saturday, April 12.

The Mercat Cross statue on Dunfermline High Street was damaged | Adobe

Debris was left scattered across the city centre street, at the junction of Guildhall Street.

Police have released the descriptions of two men they believe are responsible for the vandalism.

The first man is described as early 20s, white, around 5ft 8/9ins tall, with slim build, brownish hair, thick eyebrows, sideburns and an earring in his left ear.

Police have said he was wearing a baby blue-coloured hoodie, tan-coloured trousers and white/light trainers at the time of the incident.

The second man is described as early 20s, white and about 5ft 9/10ins tall. He is of medium build with brown hair that is long and messy on top and trimmed short at the sides, with short stubble growth.

The suspect was wearing a thin black jacket with small writing on the right shoulder, a black t-shirt with white writing and a yellow logo, black jogging bottoms and grey Nike Air Max shoes.

Inspector Conrad Musgrave, from Dunfermline Police Station, said: “The statue is very old and important to the people of Dunfermline and the surrounding area.