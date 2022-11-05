Police hunt lorry driver who struck man and drove on
Police have launched a search for a lorry driver who struck a man and drove on.
The serious road incident happened around 6:45pm in Greenock on Friday evening.
Police said a 38-year old man struck by a lorry was left with a leg injury. The driver did not stop.
The vehicle, a Mercedes Artic, did not stop after the incident on Inverkip Road, and continued to drive towards Port Glasgow. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver.
The man was taken by ambulance to Inverclyde Hospital for treatment, and the road closed to allow an investigation to be carried out.
Officers are also checking CCTV footage from the roads network for any additional information on the lorry or the driver.
Sergeant Chris Hoggans said: “I am appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us. We are conducting inquiries to locate the driver of the lorry, who failed to stop. I would ask any motorists with dash cams who were in and around that area to check the footage as it may have captured images of the lorry which could assist in our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3138 of 4 November, 2022.