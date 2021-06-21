Police hunt launched after man stabbed in the chest in Glasgow street

Police in Glasgow have launched an investigation after a man was found seriously injured in an apparant knife attack.

By Conor Marlborough
Monday, 21st June 2021, 4:57 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Officers said the 31-year-old victim, who has not been named, was stabbed in the chest during the assault on Saturday, June 19.

He was discovered, seriously injuried, on Balmore Road, close to Strachur Crescent at around 3am, according to detectives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary by paramedics, where his injuries have been described as serious but not life-threatening.

The force has now appealed to the public for information, asking anyone in the local area at the time of the attack to come forward.

It also requested anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage that can help them with their investigation to make contact.

Read More

Read More
Nicola Sturgeon's chief of staff Liz Lloyd takes 'leave of absence' to be replac...

Detective Constable Robert Carrigan, of Stewart Street Police Station, told reporters: "Our enquiries are ongoing into the incident and how this man came to be injured.

Police in Glasgow have launched an investigation after a man was found seriously injured in an apparant knife attack.

"Our enquiries so far suggest he was assaulted and I would urge anyone who may be able to help us to come forward.

"If you were in the area of Balmore Road in the early hours of Saturday morning and may have seen or heard a disturbance then please get in touch,” the detective urged.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.

He added: "Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 0717 of 19 June, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.