Police hunt after woman attacked by man in hoodie in Grangemouth's Zetland Park

The victim was attacked in Zetland Park at about 3.15pm on Friday, May 21.

Officers say the suspect is white, 6ft, slim and in his 30s.

A woman was assaulted by a man in Zetland Park, Grangemouth on Friday afternoon. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The man was wearing black joggers and a dark grey hoodie at the time of the incident.

Anyone who has information relating to this crime is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident number 2333 of May 21.

