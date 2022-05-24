The change is one of the key proposals included in a new piece of legislation the Scottish Government is consulting on.

The proposed Police Complaints, Investigations and Misconduct Bill would also bring in new powers to deal with cases of gross misconduct, even after officers have left the police.

Misconduct hearings could also be accelerated as part of the legislation, as well as new powers for the watchdog body led by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

Justice Secretary Keith Brown wants “robust, clear and transparent” investigations into complaints against police officers

It is proposed that Pirc would be able to recommend that officers be suspended.

The Bill is being put forward in the wake of an independent review of procedures for police complaints handling, investigations and misconduct in Scotland, which was led by former lord advocate, Dame Elish Angiolini.

Changes have already been made following the publication of her report in 2020, but legislation is needed for some of the reforms.

Speaking as the consultation on the Bill got underway, Justice Secretary Keith Brown said it was important to have “robust, clear and transparent” mechanisms in place for investigating complaints against officers.

He stated: “The vast majority of our police officers and police staff work tirelessly to protect our communities. However, we have to recognise that things do, at times, go wrong.