Police find body in search for Cole Cooper

Police have released the tragic news that the body of a man has been discovered.

It was found at around 4.15pm today (Friday), in a wooded area near Kilsyth Road in Banknock.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, Police Scotland said the family of missing man Cole Cooper, 19, has been informed.

They added: “Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

The family of Cole Cooper have been informed of the tragic find. Pic: Contributed

Cole was reported missing four weeks ago on May 9, having last been seen two days earlier at Glasgow Road, at the junction with Cumbernauld Road, in Longcroft.

Since then hundreds of people have joined public searches for him.