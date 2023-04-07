Police have arrested a man in connection with a spate of indecent exposures in Kirkcaldy dating back almost 13 years.

The 42-year old was arrested following an investigation.

The offences occurred at various locations across the town, and police said they dated back to 2015.

The man was arrested and charged in relation to 20 offences under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act, 2009.

The man is due in court this weekend

He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad