Police charge man with 20 indecent exposures in Kirkcaldy dating back to 2015

Police have arrested a man in connection with a spate of indecent exposures in Kirkcaldy dating back almost 13 years.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Apr 2023, 18:54 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 08:56 BST

The 42-year old was arrested following an investigation.

The offences occurred at various locations across the town, and police said they dated back to 2015.

The man was arrested and charged in relation to 20 offences under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act, 2009.

The man is due in court this weekend
The man is due in court this weekend

He is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Samantha Davidson said: "I would like to thank members of the public for their support and co-operation throughout this investigation. Their assistance has been invaluable."