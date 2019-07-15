Police catch hundreds of drink-drivers in crackdown on 'reckless' road users

A drink-driving crackdown caught 238 drivers who were over the limit on Scotland's roads during the two-week campaign.

Police Scotland breathalysed 3,076 motorists between June 24 and July 7 for their summer campaign to target "reckless" drink-drivers.

Of the 238 drivers whose breath-alcohol was over the 22 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath limit, 29 were caught the morning after drinking.

In the Highlands, one drink-driver was arrested after being tested eight times over the limit, but was only caught once he had been involved in a crash.

Another driver, from Livingston, was arrested on suspicion of motoring offences after registering a breathalyser result six times over the legal limit, which was reduced from 35mg/100ml of breath in 2014.

Chief Superintendent Stewart Carle, head of road policing for Police Scotland, said: "It beggars belief that despite the continued efforts of road safety agencies that so many drivers in Scotland still aren't heeding our warnings about the dangers of drinking and driving, or getting behind the wheel under the influence of drugs.

"This selfish, reckless behaviour is a personal choice and could cost someone their life.

"Drivers and motorcyclists who drink or take drugs puts themselves and other road users at grave risk of death or serious injury.

"We are committed to tackling the irresponsible actions of anyone who drives drunk or after taking drugs. Our officers won't hesitate to carry out the necessary checks on anyone who is thought to be driving under the influence.

"Everyone has a responsibility to ensure they are fit and safe to drive every time they take control of a motor vehicle. There are no exceptions to these laws.

"One alcoholic drink can put you over the limit in Scotland. It's simply not worth the risk. If you're going out, plan how you'll get home - and bear in mind you may still be unfit to drive the morning after you've been drinking. If you don't, you could be responsible for taking someone's life and face life-changing consequences."