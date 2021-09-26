Police called as Fife nightclub blames ‘deliberate sabotage’ for sudden closure

The owners of Society, in Charlotte Street, Kirkcaldy, said there had been “a clear attempt” to damage its business on a busy event on Saturday night.

It said the club, one of the biggest in town, was the subject of “more than one act of deliberate sabotage of three drain systems.”

In a statement posted on the club’s Facebook page, directors Bryan Reid and Hamish Waterson said this was “a dangerous and cowardly act.”

Society in Kirkcaldy closed after what the directors called an act of sabotage

They have reported it to police and praised officers for their help on the night.

They said they also have have CCTV footage and those responsible “will be fully accountable in law for their actions.”

Society will remain closed until Tuesday.

The statement said: “We would like to sincerely apologise to all our customers for last night’s facilities.

Society nightclub on Charlotte Street in Kirkcaldy

"We were subject to more than one act of deliberate sabotage of THREE drain systems. A clear attempt to close or seriously disrupt and damage our business on a very busy ‘event’ night.

“A dangerous and cowardly act.

“We are so sorry for the inconvenience this caused throughout the night and we thank you all so much for your patience and understanding during our restricted facilities, the clean-up and repair efforts to allow us to remain open.”

They added: “This has now become a police matter and we must thank the police for their presence on site throughout this challenging night. The boys were an absolute credit to Police Scotland.

“We publicly thank our staff for their efforts.”

