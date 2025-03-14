Police called after child brings knife into Scottish primary school

The knife was seized by police after being discovered at the primary school

Police have been called after a pupil brought a knife into a primary school.

Staff discovered that a child was in possession of a blade at Lincluden Primary in Dumfries on Wednesday, with emergency services called to the school around 9.10am.

The knife was seized by police.

Lincluden Primary School in Dumfries, where the knife was discovered | Google Maps

An email was reportedly sent to parents and carers with children attending the school about the incident, stating the safety of staff and pupils on site was of “paramount importance”.

A Dumfries and Galloway Council spokesperson said: “There was an incident in Lincluden Primary School on Wednesday, March 12, whereby a pupil was found to have brought a knife into school with them.

“Following this discovery, the knife was removed from the pupil’s possession. Police Scotland and the relevant authorities were informed, and the appropriate action has been taken with the pupil involved.

“Nobody was physically injured, and the incident was handled in a timely manner. Parents, carers and staff were issued with a message to inform them of the incident and provide reassurance that the incident has been handled in an effective and efficient manner.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.10am on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, we received a report of a child in possession of a knife at a school in the Dumfries area.