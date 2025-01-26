Police back at Falkirk area home where two bodies were found

Police were again seen at the home where the bodies of an elderly couple were discovered last month.

Officers were called to the house on Saturday morning, January 25, after neighbours were concerned that they had not seen the elderly occupants.

Officers had to break into the house in Main Street, Redding, where they made the tragic discover of the bodies of an 84-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman.

The married couple had lived in the house for a considerable time and were well known to others in the community.

The bodies were discovered in the property in Main Street, Redding. Pic: Michael Gillen

They have been named locally as Jim and Wilma Crawford.

It is understood that they had no children.

Police are treating the deaths as unexplained but have said there appears to be no suspicious circumstances.

Officers and forensics teams were at the property throughout Saturday and also on Sunday after the bodies were discovered.

They were back again in numbers last Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30am on Saturday, January 25 we received a report of concern for a man and a woman at Main Street, Redding.

“Officers attended and the 84-year-old man and 82-year-old woman were found deceased within the property.

“Next of kin have been made aware.

“The deaths are being treated as unexplained, but there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.”