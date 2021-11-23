Police attempt to trace man who 'may have information' about assault on Glasgow bus

The assault in question occurred on Saturday, April 24 this year, on a Glasgow bus.

The bus left Hope Street, in the city centre, at around 10.55pm.

Police have released a CCTV image of the man they believe can assist them. He is described as being white, aged 40 to 50, around 6ft tall and of medium build with short hair. On the night of the assault, he was wearing dark blue jeans and a khaki jacket.

Constable Emma Sloey said: “We are appealing for any information or for the man or anyone who recognises him to contact us by calling 101, quoting incident number 4876 of 24 April, 2021. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”