Police attempt to trace family of man who died in his home in Shawlands

Police have asked the public for help in their efforts to trace the relatives of Ross Logan, a 65-year-old man who recently died in the Shawlands area of Glasgow.

By Anna Bryan
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 1:38 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 1:39 pm
Mr Logan was found dead in his home on Trefoil Avenue a few weeks ago on Thursday, October 28.

Police have said that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

It is believed that Mr Logan had a daughter.

Police have asked anyone who has knowledge of Mr Logan's relatives to contact the Administration department for the London Road Police Office by calling 01415324644, anytime from 8-4, Monday to Friday.

