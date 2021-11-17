Mr Logan was found dead in his home on Trefoil Avenue a few weeks ago on Thursday, October 28.
Police have said that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
It is believed that Mr Logan had a daughter.
Police have asked anyone who has knowledge of Mr Logan's relatives to contact the Administration department for the London Road Police Office by calling 01415324644, anytime from 8-4, Monday to Friday.