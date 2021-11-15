The man was found at around 11.50am on Sunday, November 14, on the mudflats near the Ferry Road picnic area.

Police are currently treating his death as unexplained, as they undergo enquiries to discover the circumstances behind his death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man is described as being white, between 5ft 7in and 5ft 10in tall, between 25 to 35-years-old, and of athletic build with short spiked ginger hair and short facial hair.

A man was found dead on the mudflats near Ferry Road. His death is currently being treated as unexplained by investigating officers.

He was wearing a grey “Rainbows for Heroes” t-shirt, a black Trespass jacket, blue Under Armour jogging bottoms and black Sketchers trainers.

Inspector Richard Ross, of Dingwall Police Station, said: “Despite our enquiries so far, we have been unable to identify this man. We want to establish his identity in order to update his next of kin.