Police appeal over Dundee robbery that left woman injured

The woman, who sustained minor injuries, was standing on the street when she was approached by a male and a female who assaulted her and stole money from her.

The male suspect is described as 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with long ginger hair tied back in a ponytail and short stubble. He was wearing a navy blue tracksuit with a distinct white stripe around the cuffs and base of the jumper. He was also wearing a dark tammy hat.

The female suspect is described as being in her mid-30s, approx 5ft 5in tall and of slim build. She has long straight dark hair tied back in a ponytail and has one tooth. She was wearing a long black puffer jacket with a fur hood.

Police are appealing for information

Constable Fraser Walker, of Operation Argonite, said: “The victim was left understandably shaken by the incident. We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or was in the area around the time to get in touch.”