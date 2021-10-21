Police appeal for information over 'random' daylight assault in Paisley

The first man is described as white, around 30 years old, 6ft tall, of stocky build with short brown hair. He was wearing a black jacket.

The second is described as white around 30 years old, about 5ft 10 of slim build, with short dark hair. He was wearing a two tone black and grey jacket.Detective Constable Liam Rodgers from Paisley Police Office said: “This has been a random attack and we are keen for any information which can help trace those responsible.“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage or CCTV is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident reference number 1180 of 19 October 21.”